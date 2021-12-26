Although he spent a handful of years without offering a title worthy of his legend, Paul Schrader covered his mouths with the sensational ‘The Reverend’ a few years ago. With the film starring Ethan Hawke he reminded the world that there is no one like him when it comes to torture their characters. Now the scriptwriter of ‘Taxi Driver’ does the same with Oscar Isaac in ‘The card counter‘, his new movie.

Blow to the American dream

Schrader continues to open the doors of places where we would never want to be to make ourselves feel at home, and that can only be done by the greatest. He is one of them. Oscar Isaac is another. Together, accompanied by Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, and with the invaluable collaboration of Willem Dafoe, they offer a film about the game that not the movie about the game you expected.

William Tell (Oscar Isaac) is an ex-military man and ex-inmate addicted to poker after learning how to count cards in prison. On one of his trips around the game he will meet Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man who seeks to settle accounts with John Gordo (Willem Dafoe), an ex-army colonel with whom Tell also had some problems. Funded by the mysterious Linda (Tiffany Haddish), they will hit the roads and casinos of the Las Vegas World Series of Poker.





Redemption, revenge, remorse and liberation are not missing from the appointment, themes with which the filmmaker is most comfortable. Before the church, now the army and the game, perfect settings for their intimate epics adorned with outbursts of violence and other impulses. ‘The Card Counter’ addresses torture within the US military as a weapon of war and its consequences. Does it with an esoteric score by Robert Levon Been where the musician can almost smell the breath of bourbon and cigarettes.

The director once again achieves a beastly involvement with his cast. Tifanny Haddish abandons comedy to steal a show where Isaac takes another giant leap in an immaculate career, Sheridan keeps popping up on prestigious projects and Dafoe has a great time with his old friend. It is sensational that at 75 years of age Paul Schrader keeps intact his desire to film and tell stories that turn our stomach and conscience.





As I said a few lines above, we are not here before a movie that deals with the game. Let no one expect ‘The color of money’. We are not facing another revenge film, or the consequences of the mistreatment in Guantánamo or Abu Ghraib. There is some of that, of course, but ‘The Card Counter’ is first and foremost a critique of American military policy, a monster billing machine and living nightmares condemned to roam a world of probabilities where the condemnation is never to leave for very good that you go.

In fact, the condemnation is that you never do well, even if you know how to win. A safe bet of one of the last great visceral creators of that already old new Hollywood of gold.