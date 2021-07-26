Weather, the new film by director M. Night Shyamalan, surprises and not because of the usual narrative tricks of the writer. Actually, the movie is maybe the most mature work of the director and the closest to the tension of The sixth Sense. And although the plots of both films are completely different, both are joined by a very painful vision of human nature.

For Shyamalan, Weather it seems to be the opportunity to reconcile the most disparate points of his curious filmography. Also to build a powerful look at pain, the search for the meaning of fear and what lies in hopelessness. The result is an intense look at several of the director’s favorite obsessions, but also a film that surprises with its powerful structure.

For better or for worse, the director understood that atmosphere and suspense are gimmicky props. And this time he uses that knowledge to support a disturbing story, and with several levels of interpretation. With a new sensibility for symbolism and the decision to create a film without plot pirouettes, but unpredictable, Shyamalan achieves an amazing piece. A painful story that ends up being the most human work and the one that best reflects the director’s spiritual suffering.

Of course, as is the custom, Shyamalan uses the tropes and codes of various genres to narrate something that underlies and does not show immediately. With its combination of pure terror and suspense, Weather it is constructed as a game of perceptions about life, old age and the fleeting. In addition, it is also a film that narrates human nature from the impossibility. How many times are we aware of the passing of time? On how many occasions does this notion about physical deterioration and what it entails become a perception of identity?

They may seem clichés that the filmmaker has touched on more than once, but in Weather Shyamalan takes the risk of avoiding the obvious. And that’s when the way in which the mystery within the mystery is understood becomes more and more harrowing. The director is not trying to terrorize, but to turn the film’s dialogue about human nature into the monster in the back room. All a novelty that makes Weather something completely new to what he had shown so far in his films.

An accelerated journey into oblivion

The adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle, by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, shares pessimism with its paper version. But while the original work ends up building terror around the idea of ​​old age, Shyamalan opts for something different. In reality, Weather is a movie about invisible terrors. And old age – the loss of youth, death and uncertainty – are themes that combine with each other to create something sublime.

In the same way that the comic from which it comes, the film begins with a family vacation in search of relaxing tensions and invisible pains. The couple formed by Guy and Prisca Capa (Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps) are going through a very tough moment. And Shyamalan, an expert in creating atmospheres, utilizes the family’s unseen air of suffering and disagreement to do it. This is a trick that you already used in The visit (2015) and that gave the film several of its best moments.

In Weather, the question about unresolved situations in the family is more than a plot trap. It is also the heart of the narrative. Because as the plot progresses –and the supernatural comes – it is that tension that will hold the characters together. When the Capa face a terrifying circumstance, the film reveals its secrets.

In reality, for Shyamalan the supernatural is the least important in contrast to the consequences of that terrible transition through unease. Director use the subjective camera as a deep narrative To cope with the impending loss affects your characters. The extremely close-ups against the eerie silence of the film create a sense of the inevitable.

‘Time’, a trip to primitive fear

Shyamalan develops a sense of the absurd and the unreal that plays with the audience’s attention. Something that until now he had not achieved in his usual game of plot mirrors. This time, the film manages to capture the full interest of the audience and beyond the terror, it also provides a line of empathy with its characters.

Yes to the movies Shyamalan had been criticized for seeming more interested in surprising than in delving, in Weather create something new. Emotions are everything and so is the journey into the darkness of human nature. The attacking monster is not invisible or unknown. It is about of the time that passes and the terrorthat engenders the human being who collapses in uncertainty.

Undoubtedly, Weather it depends on its mysteries to function, but also on its ability to thrill. Between the two, the film is an impeccable journey towards something deeper. What is hidden in loss, uprooting and loneliness. Man’s worst nightmares built on a new and unknown mosaic of horrors.