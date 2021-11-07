These are the advances in robotics

The DIGIT high-resolution touch sensor was created last year, and ironically, it works with cameras, but it has proven a viable option because of its size and ease of manufacture. Because it had already been available as open source, there is now a company – GelSight – that manufactures and sells them so that anyone can have access to them.

For those who do not have access to the sensor, or prefer to experiment before getting it, Meta AI offers a simulator to help them with research and implementation, in addition to the software library (the framework development) necessary to achieve this. This library is called PyTouch and it was also released as open source.

For solutions that do not require high resolution, they have also presented ReSkin, a “sensory skin”, also open source, which is versatile, scalable and low cost.

The idea is that researchers have enough options and can work with this data and create solutions that expand the range of tasks that their robots carry out in the real world.

With Computer Vision you work with the appearance and appearance of real objects, but this new tactile information will allow you to obtain a better understanding of their physicality, since different materials have different qualities.

Why does Meta want robots to ‘feel’?

The demos they have made show a mechanical hand taking fragile objects, such as eggs or grapes, and the delicacy when taking them that AI grants, thanks to the sensor and software training, is due to machine learning technology.

In addition to robots, which could be trained by doctors to detect the type of problems that a physical examination reveals, for example, this technology could be implemented in augmented or mixed reality accessories, which are capable of obtaining and recording the tactile information generated in one place, to remotely reproduce it so that we can receive, say, a few pats of comfort from someone not around when we need it most.

The company’s commitment since it announced its name change has been very focused on the development of metaverse, a subject that Zuckerberg considered as the evolution of the world we know today, however, in order to have worlds combined with technology, it is vital to have resources robotics that can make the interaction that humans are having with machines more real.