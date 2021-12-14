Rolls-Royce has launched an ambitious electrification process. The Rolls-Royce Specter symbolizes the British super-luxury brand’s entry into the world of all-electric mobility. An electric car that will be in a position to storm the market in 2023.

Rolls-Royce, the iconic British manufacturer of super-luxury vehicles, is finalizing the details to materialize its entry into the world of 100% electric mobility. The design and development process for its first series-production electric car is underway. 2023 is the year chosen to carry out the launch of the new Rolls-Royce Specter, the model that will change everything in such an elite segment.

Just a few months ago Rolls-Royce officially announced the arrival of the Specter in 2023. The project is underway and between now and that year there will be numerous tests that will be decisive for the development of a model that will mark the beginning of the total electrification process of Rolls-Royce. The British firm is no stranger to the changes that are taking place in the European automotive industry.

Rolls-Royce will enter the world of electric mobility in 2023

An electric car that takes over from the Rolls-Royce Wraith



Torsten Müller-Ötvös himself, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said at the time that the camouflaged prototype unveiled in September is a true reflection of what the production car will be like. Therefore, we are facing a vehicle with a two-door body whose lines and shapes position it as a possible replacement of the current Rolls-Royce Wraith. A model that blames the years.

At this time Rolls-Royce has not indicated that the production of the Wraith to be finalized. However, the latest movements made by the company suggest that its future is not rosy. It was withdrawn from sale in the United States. And its convertible alternative, the Rolls-Royce Dawn, has suffered the same fate. Is your liquidation imminent? We must not rule it out.

Both the Wraith and Dawn are the only models in the Rolls-Royce range that have not been renewed and thus continue to use the brand’s old technology. Quite the opposite of what happens with the Cullinan, Ghost and Phantom, which are supported by a new platform. An architecture that opens the door to the world of electrification.

The Rolls-Royce Specter will be a 100% super-luxury electric car

Design adapted to the age of electrification



The design language of the new Specter It will be a clear evolution of the philosophy followed to date by the British company. Now, there will be certain features that survive this new paradigm marked by electrification at its highest level. Müller-Ötvös himself assured a specialized media at the time that even the imposing grill will survive in some way even though it is not necessary for refrigeration. The doors of the Specter will have a reverse opening. The same system used by the Wraith.

Beyond the exterior design or the huge amount of customization options that will be available for the cabin, as it is a 100% electric car, the most important thing will be in the bowels of the vehicle. And we mean the powertrain. There are many questions about it.

It remains to be seen whether Rolls-Royce will finally offer a electric drive technology

its own or, failing that, it will resort to the support of BMW. And in this case, the BMW iX is a suitable candidate. The door has also been left open to having an “alternative” in the range. And that’s where the hydrogen fuel cell comes into play. “Today we think batteries are right for us. But it’s smart to have an alternative solution at hand, “said Müller-Ötvös.

Rolls-Royce Wraith, will it be replaced by the Specter?

The new Rolls-Royce Specter will arrive in 2023

When will it hit the market? The commercial launch of the new Specter is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. Therefore, it will land in European dealers as a 2024 model. The production process will take place in a facility located in Goodwood (United Kingdom).

The arrival of the new Specter will pave the way for Rolls-Royce to become a 100% electric brand for the next decade. The key date will be 2030. By then, the entire range should have been electrified to the highest level. The company’s top leader has made it clear that Müller-Ötvös will make a “smooth” transition from powerful gasoline engines to electric powertrains.