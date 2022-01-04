Great news for the entire Call of Duty: Warzone community of players is that there is a way to become an unstoppable machine in the confrontations of the beloved battle royale video game. Shotguns have reigned supreme throughout several seasons in Warzone’s short history and now, they are back at the top of the totem once more in Caldera.

One thing that has caught our attention is that while all eyes have been on what many consider to be the “most broken” Double Barrel class this week, yet another threatening payload has emerged. Instead, it’s the Einhorn spinning shotgun that everyone should fear.

With the right set of accessories, just one or two quick shots are all it takes to surprise an enemy squad. From optimal weapon perks to the most powerful ammunition type, here is everything you need.

Einhorn “Busted” Rotating Shotgun Warzone Gear

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: Klauser 710mm 02B

Optics: Medium Iron Sights

Action: VDD Hunter

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: Round Cylinder Birdshot 5

Ammunition type: incendiary

Rear grip: Leather grip

Benefit 1: Gung-ho

Benefit 2: Fast

When it comes to building this Einhorn Rotating Shotgun Gear in Warzone, the goal is to maximize your speed. Almost all accessories increase movement speed, ADS speed, and even running speed to some extent. Starting with the top picks, Gung-ho and Quick as a weapon.

The benefits are essential. While the latter simply improves your speed, the former allows you to shoot while sprinting. This means you can run at a breakneck pace and still deal damage without slowing down. Next comes the Birdshot 5 Round Cylinder Magazine to apply a rate of fire buff.

While this selection slightly decreases damage, something that is addressed in the rest of the loadout, improving your rate of fire gives you an instant advantage on every firefight. In light of the weapon’s damage, it’s worth choosing the type of incendiary ammo to counter the effects of the magazine.

Just two shots from close to medium range are enough to take down even fully armored targets. The remaining accessories are lined up to enhance your mobility with the rotating shotgun in hand. As for perks and gear, it’s entirely up to you, but we recommend Amped just to swap weapons quickly if you run out of ammo.