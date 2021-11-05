The range of the new Renault Kangoo Van 2021 has been expanded with the arrival of the 115 hp Blue dCi diesel engine. A block that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. It is the most powerful and performance diesel engine of the entire offer. It is already available in the configurator and its price has been revealed.

The new Renault Kangoo Box 2021 It has reached the dealerships generating a lot of expectation. And it is that there was really wanting to know all the details of the new generation of the popular Renault van. A model that is adapted to the new times. Times in which electrification, connectivity and automation are gaining ground.

It’s been a few months since the configurator of the new Kangoo Van has been open in Spain. The brand has been receiving orders for its renewed van. However, during the first commercial stage of this model, the offer has not been complete. In order to boost its sales, a long-awaited motorization has been incorporated into the range. The 115 hp diesel engine.

The new Renault Kangoo Van is already on sale in Spain

The Renault Kangoo Van with 115 HP Blue dCi engine

Those interested in getting the new Kangoo Van but need the maximum possible performance and, above all, have the advantages of a diesel engine, now have at their disposal a long-awaited mechanic. This model can already be configured with the 1.5-liter Blue dCi engine with 115 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. It is the most powerful diesel block in the entire Kangoo range.

This motor is associated, for now, with a Manual gearbox with six gears. Later an alternative will be offered EDC seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In any case, and regardless of the gear chosen, the configuration will always be front-wheel drive.

Inside the new Kangoo Van there is a large cargo area that is 3.55 meters long. A sliding side door and two standard rear vertical doors provide access to this area. In the best of cases the available cargo volume reaches 4.9 m3.

The new Renault Kangoo Van debuts the 115 hp diesel engine

The composition of the Kangoo Van range has not changed in general terms as it is still composed of the Professional trim level. We list below the featured standard equipment:

Manual air conditioning

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front electric windows

Automatic door closing

Loading area floor covering in plastic

15-inch steel wheels

Emergency call e-Call

Front airbag for driver

Radio R&GO

LED lights for daytime running

Adjustable driver’s seat height

Prices of the Renault Kangoo Furgón Blue dCi 115 CV in Spain

Version PVP L1H1 1.5 Blue dCi 115 CV 6v € 16,357

Prices valid from November / 2021 for professionals

Despite the introduction of this new diesel engine, the offer remains incomplete. The new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Van, the 100% electric variant. A sustainable mobility option that is set to be key in Renault’s electric offensive in the light commercial vehicle market.