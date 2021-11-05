The range of the new Renault Kangoo Van 2021 has been expanded with the arrival of the 115 hp Blue dCi diesel engine. A block that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. It is the most powerful and performance diesel engine of the entire offer. It is already available in the configurator and its price has been revealed.
The new Renault Kangoo Box 2021 It has reached the dealerships generating a lot of expectation. And it is that there was really wanting to know all the details of the new generation of the popular Renault van. A model that is adapted to the new times. Times in which electrification, connectivity and automation are gaining ground.
It’s been a few months since the configurator of the new Kangoo Van has been open in Spain. The brand has been receiving orders for its renewed van. However, during the first commercial stage of this model, the offer has not been complete. In order to boost its sales, a long-awaited motorization has been incorporated into the range. The 115 hp diesel engine.
The Renault Kangoo Van with 115 HP Blue dCi engine
Those interested in getting the new Kangoo Van but need the maximum possible performance and, above all, have the advantages of a diesel engine, now have at their disposal a long-awaited mechanic. This model can already be configured with the 1.5-liter Blue dCi engine with 115 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. It is the most powerful diesel block in the entire Kangoo range.
This motor is associated, for now, with a Manual gearbox with six gears. Later an alternative will be offered EDC seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In any case, and regardless of the gear chosen, the configuration will always be front-wheel drive.
Inside the new Kangoo Van there is a large cargo area that is 3.55 meters long. A sliding side door and two standard rear vertical doors provide access to this area. In the best of cases the available cargo volume reaches 4.9 m3.
The composition of the Kangoo Van range has not changed in general terms as it is still composed of the Professional trim level. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- Manual air conditioning
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front electric windows
- Automatic door closing
- Loading area floor covering in plastic
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Emergency call e-Call
- Front airbag for driver
- Radio R&GO
- LED lights for daytime running
- Adjustable driver’s seat height
Prices of the Renault Kangoo Furgón Blue dCi 115 CV in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021 for professionals
Despite the introduction of this new diesel engine, the offer remains incomplete. The new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Van, the 100% electric variant. A sustainable mobility option that is set to be key in Renault’s electric offensive in the light commercial vehicle market.