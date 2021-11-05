Introduced just a few days ago, The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite will finally go on sale on November 9, debuting exclusively on AliExpress at a very tempting price thanks to the coupon that we bring you below.

For just 51 euros you can buy the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite on AliExpress, as long as you use the promotional code «ESD119«. In addition, the shipment can be obtained from Spain, China or France, so you will not have to pay extra customs expenses.

Yes indeed, This offer will only be available on November 9 And it will last throughout the 11th of 11th AliExpress festival, where we can also find all kinds of offers, as we already told you in this article.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite, so are its news

The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite has been presented together with a 1.55-inch wide LCD screen, which now sees its frames reduced, achieving greater use than its previous generation.

In addition, this new smartwatch has Integrated GPS, 5ATM certification and a large 262mAh battery capable of producing a autonomy of up to 10 days of use or up to 14 hours with continuous GPS operation.

All this is completed with 100 training modes, 17 of them at a professional level, 24/7 heart monitoring, blood oxygen meter and is compatible with Strava and Apple Health.