Again, The Redmi K50 Series is once again the protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. This time they do it specifically from Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which promises to elevate the gaming experience to another level.

As we can read through Gizmochina, The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will offer a ‘high performance’ gaming experience, all thanks to the incorporation of one of the best screens on the market and other gaming technologies.

This time, at least according to these rumors, Xiaomi has focused on improving the gaming experience, probably by incorporating not only the best components on the market, but also the integration of gaming technologies such as new physical buttons or a new charging system.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, first details

According to these rumors and various certifications obtained by Xiaomi in China, this time there will be two well differentiated gaming models; a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and a Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Edition, both with MediaTek processors.

In addition, it is said that the display of these will be able to reach the 144Hz refresh rate, while offering a high sample rate in order to offer an ultra-fast response in online games where every millisecond counts.

In short, the Redmi K50 Series seems to be as close as the Xiaomi 12 or MIUI 13 is. It would not be surprising that throughout this month of December we know the first details officially by the company.