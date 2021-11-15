The first thing that catches the attention of this smartphone is its design, which presents a revolution in terms of the rest of the brand’s models this year. With a differentiated style and colors that seek to attract attention, among which we find green, blue and black. Your display of 6.62 inches with AMOLED E4 technology and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, with 600 Hz touch sample rate. The same screen where the integrated fingerprint reader is located under it. The brightness that it offers us is 1300 nits maximum.

A mobile that seeks to satisfy the most demanding of the hand of its possibilities thanks to the fact that it integrates among other aspects that we are going to discover. One of the best qualified processors such as the Snapdragon 870, which we have already seen appear in other Realme GT models that we have known this year.

The processor as we have already mentioned is the Snapdragon 870, accompanied in turn by the Adreno 650 GPU and a configuration that can be 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory or 12 GB and 256 GB. The memory technology is LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1, without the possibility of later expanding with a memory card. A mobile designed for gaming and that is why it integrates stainless steel steam cooling that promises to eliminate all the heat from the interior.

In the photographic section the Realme GT Neo 2 has a 64MP triple camera supported by AI. The main lens is the highest resolution lens with aperture f / 1.8, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is 16 Mpx and comes signed by Sony with f / 2.5 aperture, which is located as a hole in the corner of the screen.

The battery is one of its highlights, where the 5,000 mAh that it houses in its cells promise to give us autonomy for the whole day and up to 8 hours of uninterrupted video. With a fast charging with 65W power that reaches 100% in just 36 minutes as promised by the brand. Its connectivity is composed of 5G with dual SIM space, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-frequency GPS. In the sound section, it has stereo speakers.

All this together with a software composed of Android 11 and Realme UI 3.0, which benefits from photographic options for all tastes such as ultra stable video or bokeh video among others and from an artificial intelligence engine, which provides fluidity and lower energy consumption. Also, it should be one of the first models to get an update once Android 12 lands on Realme.

Availability and price

This Realme GT Neo 2 arrives in Spain with the intention of competing and becoming an important smartphone, which can be purchased from tomorrow on the Realme website and later in many other common points of sale.

The prices for each of the models are as follows, although we can benefit from an introductory offer:

Realme GT Neo 2 with 8 GB + 128 BG for € 499.99

Realme GT Neo 2 with 12 GB + 256 GB for € 549.99

For those who buy it from November 16 to 29, the exclusive price will be:

Realme GT Neo 2 with 8 GB + 128 GB for € 369.99

Realme GT Neo 2 with 12 GB + 256 for € 499.99

Also, Realme C25Y and Realme C21Y

The event has been full of surprises, because in turn we have been able to meet the Realme Pad that seeks to earn its place, as well as two other affordable smartphones from the firm. On the one hand, the Realme C25Y with an outstanding 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging. All this with a large 6.5-inch screen. In this case also with a triple camera of up to 50 Mpx, with macro lens and black / white sensor. It comes equipped with the Unisoc T610 chip, along with a 4 GB + 128 GB memory for 179.99 euros.

The Realme C21Y for its part boasts a 13 Mpx camera and 4x zoom, with a 6.5-inch screen and HD + resolution. It shares the same Unisoc T610 chip with different configurations, 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB for € 129 and € 149.

On the other hand, the prices of the Realme Pad in Spain are the following depending on the version: