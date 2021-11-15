It was launched a month ago in China, but it is now when it has arrived in Spain after conquering the technology experts who have described it as a round and inexpensive phone within the premium range .

With a special introductory offer, what do you want to match with Black Friday , This mobile aims high and can be the ideal gift for this Christmas. An economic, versatile and great bet to surprise.

The best of the Realme GT Neo 2

Although it is finished in plastic, its anti-fingerprint housings in three colors (green, blue and gray) are very resistant despite the material and have a colorful and modern design, very close to gaming aesthetics.





With a large 6.62-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen and 120Hz of refresh rate and 600Hz of sampling rate on your touch panel. With a 64 MP triple camera with AI (and 8 megapixels for wide-angle photos and 2 megapixels for macro photography), and a 16 megapixel front camera.

Dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and software developed for maximum gaming performance, plus 65W fast charge for its 5000 mAh battery. Its price, which is one of the cheapest in the high range, is one of its great advantages since According to the experts at Xataka we are facing a very inexpensive high-end range .





Price and availability of the Realme GT Neo 2

It will be priced from 449.99 euros in its most basic model, although the best of its presentation in Spain has been knowing that the Realme GT Neo 2 will arrive with special prices for its launch coinciding with Black Friday and that it is available now for your purchase.





The 128GB version will cost € 449.99 369.99 euros and the 256 GB € 549.99 449.99 euros between November 16 and 29 in distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.

A great offer to take advantage of Black Friday and give a gift with a next-generation mobile at an incredible price.

