The new poster of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is here

2022 is positioned to be a great year for Dragon Ball. Not only Super hero It will hit theaters, but the Toyotaro manga will continue in force. Now, while the official animated adventures are still a long way off, the spin-off of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will take care of quenching this thirst. Thus, A new anime poster prepares us for the next adventures of Goku and company.

Considering that the previous events of Super Dragon Ball Heroes They have concluded with the fusion of two realities, this after the plans of Goku Black and other villains, fans can basically expect any outcome from this conflict. In this way, the anime poster promotes a series of events that will take our heroes to new frontiers.

As you could see, the poster in question shows us several Goku preparing for the arc known as Space-time War, which will surely be a journey through some of the characters and moments that we remember so much from the anime.

On related topics, Raditz returned in the most recent chapter of the manga from Dragon ball super.

Editor’s Note:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a non-canon anime, and it’s nice to see that those responsible for this work take this into full consideration. The work done here may be considered blasphemous to many, but it is also the perfect space for all fan wishes to come true.

Via: DBS Chronicles.