The Redmi K50, also known as POCO F4, pops its paw more and more. Processors are one of the key elements of every smartphone and now a well-known leaker has confirmed the processors of the POCO F4.

Xiaomi bets on Mediatek

Xiaomi is increasingly betting on Mediatek processors, and it seems that it will also do so in the new generation of the POCO F4. The processor maker has already started rolling out some of its high-end processors by 2022.

On this occasion, Xiaomi would choose the Dimensity 9000 for the POCO F4 and bet on the Dimensity 7000 for your GT model. These would not be the only mobiles that would mount this processor, so it is expected that there will be other mid-range models that will integrate it.

The POCO F4 would have a screen built in AMOLED technology, with a refresh rate at 120 or 144 Hz. As far as the rear camera is concerned, it integrates a 64 megapixel main sensor, and other 13, 8 and 2 megapixel sensors that could correspond to an ultra wide angle, a telephoto lens and a depth sensor.

It would also be one of the first models to release MIUI 13, the long-awaited MIUI customization layer that has already begun to be deployed based on Android 12.

At the moment the price of these models is unknown, although everything indicates that there are only a few weeks left before they are fully awake.

