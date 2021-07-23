POCO, Xiaomi ’s India-based subsidiary, has just unveiled its new, a terminal that we have been talking about for several months, but without a doubt its characteristics and especially its price, have made your wait worthwhile.

Whether due to its striking and highly aggressive design, its screen or its powerful processor, the POCO F3 GT becomes one of the most interesting members of the POCO F3 Series, offering us everything we need to improve the gaming experience.

And, as many of you know, the POCO F3 GT becomes the first Xiaomi smartphone thinking of the most gamers users that it launches in the international market, thus becoming the Global version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

POCO F3 GT, main features

The new POCO F3 GT features a 6.67-inch OLED screen and 10 bits of color. Its refresh rate reaches 120Hz, while the sampling rate rises to 480Hz. It is also compatible with HDR10 + and adds a brightness control system of up to 8,192 levels. This in turn has Double sided protection technology Gorilla Glass 5.

Inside, the POCO F3 GT integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 capable of coping with other high-end processors, also incorporating 5G. In combination an advanced VC type cooling system (steam chamber), storage UFS 3.1 and memory RAM LPDDR5.

As far as photography is concerned, let’s face a terminal equipped with a 64MP hybrid camera capable of capturing a large amount of light. Next to this is added a wide angle with 120º vision and one 40mm macro lens capable of offering us funny pictures.

For the rest, the POCO F3 GT has two physical buttons capable of enhancing the gaming experience. These are also retractable, being totally hidden inside their chassis once we do not need them.

And there is not everything, also add stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, WiFi 6, NFC and a battery of 5,065mAh with fast charge of 67W. Also, it is IP53 certified, Dual GPS, MIUI 12.5 by default under POCO Launcher and adds a L-shaped cable to improve grip while playing.

POCO F3 GT price and availability

The POCO F3 GT will be marketed in India starting next July 26 at a price, which according to its storage capacity, will be:

POCO F3 GT 6 / 128GB : 26,999 rupees, about 308 euros to change

: 26,999 rupees, about 308 euros to change POCO F3 GT 8 / 128GB : 28,999 rupees, about 331 euros to change

: 28,999 rupees, about 331 euros to change POCO F3 GT 8 / 256GB: 30,999 rupees, about 354 euros to change

For the moment, It is unknown when it will be launched on the Global market and especially, in Spain. Still, it is very likely that it will do so shortly although at a slightly higher price.