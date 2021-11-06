Before the arrival of the Animal Crossing: New Hoizons 2.0 update that arrived this Wednesday, the only way to enjoy the beauty of its universe, our decorator skills and the charming neighbors was in the classic overhead view of the series, but that just changed. One of the most important novelties of this update is the arrival of the Pro Camera, which allows you to take first person photos and players are using it to take virtual tours of the island.

This Pro Camera can be purchased for just 1,500 berries at the Nook terminal, a laughable price for the range of possibilities that this gadget opens up. There is some consensus in saying that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a beautiful game, but until you could not explore each of its corners and objects in first person, it was difficult to get an idea of ​​the level of detail of the Nintendo game.

More than to take static photos, which too, many users are using the pro camera to create authentic virtual tours of their islands, whether they are outdoors, indoors or with their neighbors. And the result is most surprising, it is like playing a completely different version. Take a look at this first-person museum tour where you can see all the details of the paintings and sculptures.

The same happens in the exteriors of the island, the interiors of the house or the houses of the neighbors. The decoration takes on a totally different perspective from the first person. An extremely useful tool for the most knowledgeable in interior design to measure spaces and proportions, also to immortalize those parties with friends and neighbors in a totally impossible way until now. jnj

Without a doubt, this new feature of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will help to rediscover the Nintendo game in a way never seen before and will push users to be even more creative and create all kinds of environments and content, apart from spending time with friends and neighbors. It will also be useful to explore the new islands of the Paradise Archipelago from the Happy Home Paradise expansion, sold separately for 24.99 euros or as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription + Expansion Pack for around 40 euros per year.

This expansion consists of offering residents of a beach resort the house of your dreams designing both the interior and the exterior. It will have new features, exclusive items and new NPCs.