The video on demand or streaming platform, Paramount +, announced its new strategic alliance with Twitter. This with the intention of having a better promotion of their exclusive events and original series.

The social network will receive the opportunity to have 3 exclusive Watch Parties with their fans in a selection of original series very closely followed.

These Watch Parties could be the next fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery or The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.

Paramount + assured that it seeks to have a success and union with its fans, similar to what HBO achieved with its series Succession from its alliances with social networks and internet marketing.

Among the main ideas that are expected is a marketing job from Twitter, as well as sharing exclusive material and achieving a better management between fans and the streaming platform.

Twitter began to have many alliances with different series or platforms, also with the distribution of moments from the best sports leagues.

Another of the products it offers are live awards ceremonies, music promotion among many more.

Many details of this union are not yet known, but the potential would be important for each of the stakeholders.

Paramount + has reached a highly contested market with giants like Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV or Amazon Prime Videos.

However, it has managed to position series and reboots, such as iCarly, as well as Stat Trek: Discovery, to get its own users.

This streaming service arrived in Mexico in the middle of the year with a monthly cost of 79 pesos, an annuity of 799.

Like all, it offers you a 7-day free trial and offers playback of all its contents in 4K.

You will be able to watch your series or movies on 3 devices simultaneously and download available movies and series.