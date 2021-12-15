OPPO Find N, the first folding smartphone of the Asian manufacturer, is now official. The company has taken advantage of its annual technology conference to reveal all the details of this new smartphone, which includes components developed internally by Oppo itself and which, without a doubt, is a tough competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Find N arrives with compact design and solves one of the most common drawbacks in this type of device. Without neglecting, in addition, the most powerful specifications on the market and new software functions.

The Oppo Find N inherits the format of Samsung’s high-end folding mobile, with a “book type” design It stands out for its flexible interior screen and a smaller exterior panel. Its appearance, yes, is much more compact than the terminal of the South Korean firm. In part, thanks to the dimensions of the screen on the surface, which is only 5.49 inch. The flexible panel, on the other hand, has 7.1 inch. It is an AMOLED screen developed internally by Oppo, composed of a layer of 0.03 mm of “ultra-thin glass” and that is capable of offering a Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The 7.1 inch panel could not bend without the ‘Flexion’ hinge. It is a proprietary mechanism capable of hold up to 200,000 folds and that allows the terminal to be extended at an angle of between 50 and 120 degrees. The hinge and wide opening angle also avoid the tedious wrinkle or curvature often seen in the center of folding displays when fully stretched. According to TUV, the mechanism makes the fold of the panel be up to 80% less noticeable versus competing smartphones. This, in principle, will prevent the user from noticing a slight unevenness when interacting with the screen.

The flexible screen of the Oppo Find N brings with it news in the software

Oppo has also wanted to take advantage of the flexible screen to provide the Oppo Find N with some software functions. The possibility of adapting the hinge at different angles allows use your smartphone as a kind of tripod to take pictures. The camera app also offers the possibility of choosing between different display modes. For example, if someone is taking a photo of another person, you can activate the outer display so that the subject can check if it really is framed or comes out well in the image.

The interface, on the other hand, is also capable of adapting to the 7.1-inch folding screen. For example, if a user is viewing content on the outer panel and opens the device, applications automatically transform into landscape mode to fill the full width of the Find N panel.

Oppo has also included new gestures for multitasking, as well as the possibility of use a more advanced split screen or a floating window mode. The latter is capable of superimposing apps in the event that a person needs to quickly access the calculator, the calendar or a message.

Oppo’s new folding bets on high-end specifications

Regarding the specifications, the OPPO Find N includes a processor Snapdragon 888 from American Qualcomm. It is accompanied with 12 GB of RAM, as well as an internal memory of 512 GB. All this, with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 33W fast charge and 15W wireless. An interesting feature of the device is that it has reversible load, which allows to supply battery to other devices with a power of 10W.

Oppo’s Find N also has a total of five cameras. The three main sensors offer a resolution of 50 megapixels for the wide angle camera, 16 megapixels for the ultra wide angle sensor and 13 megapixels for the telephoto camera. On the other hand, a selfie camera is also included on the interior panel and another on the 5.49-inch screen. In both cases, 32 megapixels.

The Oppo Find N goes on sale next December 23. Unfortunately, and in the same way as its assisted reality smart glasses, it will only be available in China. At the moment, there are no details about its commercialization in the global market. Neither about its price.