Production of the new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen is already underway and the first unit has left the assembly line. The first Vivaro-e Hydrogen is ready to go into operation in the Miele manufacturer’s fleet. Opel has also confirmed when this hydrogen fuel cell electric van will arrive in Spain.

The first unit of the new Opel Vivaro-e Hydorgen It has left the assembly line and is ready to go zero-emission. Production of Opel’s new hydrogen fuel cell electric van is underway. German appliance manufacturer Miele will be the first to add a Vivaro-e Hydrogen to its fleet.

Based on the current 100% electric mechanical Opel Vivaro-e, the Hydrogen variant goes one step further by incorporating the hydrogen fuel cell to the powertrain. A vehicle that will be used for the transport of goods since it has a large cargo space and, above all, an important autonomy. The landing of the new Vivaro-e Hydrogen in the different European markets will be done in a staggered manner and prioritizing those countries where there is a greater hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Germany is one of the leading countries in this regard.

The new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen is already in production and ready to storm the European market

The autonomy of the new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen



The new Vivaro-e Hydrogen, with its full hydrogen tanks, has a autonomy greater than 400 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The 45 kW fuel cell is capable of generating enough power for continuous motorway driving. In addition, the hydrogen refueling process takes just three minutes. A time similar to that of refueling a diesel or gasoline vehicle.

Another key component of this zero-emission van is the 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a large peak power and a 100% electric autonomy of 50 kilometers. The battery can be recharged by connecting the vehicle to a charging point and it also benefits from regenerative braking technology. The Vivaro-e Hydrogen has a three-phase on-board charger (11 kW) and a mode 2 charging cable as standard.

Contrary to what you might expect, the platform and design prevents the cargo space from being compromised over the combustion engine versions. The Vivaro-e Hydrogen is available in two body lengths called M (4.95 meters) and L (5.3 m). The cargo volume varies from 5.3 to 6.1 m3 and the payload reaches 1,000 kilograms.

The guts of the powertrain of the new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen

The equipment of the new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen



The hydrogen alternative of the Vivaro-e boasts endowment. Between equipment of the new Vivaro-e Hydrogen Of particular note are the multiple driver assistance systems such as the warning of the presence of vehicles in the blind spots, the panoramic rear view camera and the Park Pilot system in the front and rear.

The level of connectivity is also high. The Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system that can be managed through voice commands or a touch screen. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Opel confirms the launch in Spain of the new Vivaro-e Hydrogen

At this point, a decisive question should be asked. And it is neither more nor less than when the new Vivaro-e Hydrogen will be available in Spain. The brand itself has indicated that its arrival in the Spanish market is expected in 2024. Opel hopes that by then there will already be enough “hydrogenerators” to make its commercialization viable.