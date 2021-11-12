Xbox continues to add fans and titles that will reach its consoles and its subscription service

That Microsoft is in full expansion of its licenses and IPs It is not a secret for anyone, since the American giant is at a stage where is taking out the checkbook to acquire various studies and hence, acquiring already consolidated franchises and others that could be to come.

That is why yesterday we talked to you about the development of Project Midnight by Compulsion, the creators of We Happy Few, the surprise today being the fact that It is not the only study that is developing a new IP, since it has been possible to know that Obsidian Entertainment has a fourth development.

Pentiment would be another of Obsidian’s developments

It should be noted that currently Obsidian would be doing 4 video games at the same time, these being Grounded, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. And to these Pentiment should be added According to a report published by Windows Central, this being a title similar to disco Elysium where we will have to investigate, in addition to having dialogue options with consequences in the title. Of course, it will have as a special incentive that we will have to solve a mysterious murder in a setting that places us in 16th century Europe.

It is worth mentioning that this project would be being developed by a small team of 12 people, having Josh Sawyer as project manager. So that you have references of this man, It is about the director of Fallout New Vegas and the two installments of Pillars of Eternity, so the references are quite strong in the face of how promising the project can be.

Likewise, journalists like Jeff Grubb among others point out that the game could arrive in 2022, so we may have your announcement at The Game Awards, where the announcement of between 40 and 50 games will take place depending on your presenter.

It should be noted that Xbox is in full expansion of its licensesTherefore, it would not be surprising that Microsoft is providing the means to have more than one project per study, in order to feed the brand’s subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, with games. For the rest, it will be necessary to see over time what is the scope of the project, although if it looks a bit like Disco Elysium, with that it has a lot of ground done.

