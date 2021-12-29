A few weeks ago we published a first 15-second appetizer of ‘Fair: the darkest light’ that now shows all its cards in a New trailer for the promising Spanish horror series Netflix created by Agustín Martínez (‘The hunt: Monteperdido’) and Carlos Montero, one of the minds behind ‘Elite’, which will premiere on January 28 on the platform.

Terror in the Andalusia of the 90s





The official synopsis it reads like this:

“The 90s, Andalusian mountains. What if two teenage sisters discover that their parents are murderers? Eva (Ana Tomeno) and Sofía (Carla Campra) will have to face the horrible crime that their parents seem to have committed, who, before disappear, they have left 23 victims behind. How are these sisters going to survive in a town that hates them? Is it possible that they knew their parents so little, or is there any reason why they were involved in this event? This is the journey that Eva and Sofía will start at Feria, a town where reality hides a fantastic universe.

In the new trailer we are given new clues about the Cult of Light and we are allowed to glimpse that the series will not be a conventional mystery thriler but that there are many fantastic elements, body horror, beings that come out of the mouth and parallel worlds in a mixture that goes on the other hand to ’30 coins’ but seems to have more crumb than the disappointing ‘Paradise’.





‘Fair: The darkest light’ stars the actors Ana Tomeno, Carla Campra, Isak Férriz, Marta Nieto, Ángela Cremonte, Patricia López Arnaiz and Ernest Villegas and it is a Netflix commitment to Spanish fantasy that arises as a reflection of other European bets such as ‘Dark’, ‘Marianne’ or ‘Curon’, from Germany, France and Italy respectively.