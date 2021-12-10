Name “Xbox Game Pass for PC“It’s a bit long. Also, it may have had a bit of trouble gaining traction among PC gamers. This would explain why Microsoft decided to rename the service announced during last night’s Game Awards.

In a comedy video featuring rapper GaTa and comedian Lil Dicky, Xbox announced that the PC version of Game Pass would be renamed to “PC Game PassAnd if it wasn’t clear enough, the old Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter changed its name and posted the patch notes for 9/12/21.

“The logo has been updated“say the notes.”That’s it. Seriously, that’s it. It used to have ‘for PC’ on the left in a little box. Now it says PC on the front. Nothing else, just the logo has changed a bit. We are still Xbox. We are still on PC“.

In the same ads, both online and in sketch, PC Game Pass It also announced that four more games would be released on its service on the same day that they are released elsewhere. Among those games were Sniper Elite 5, Pigeon Simulator, Trek to Yomi, and an unannounced game from Hugecalf Studio, the British indie team that made When Ski Lifts Go Wrong.

Although the Game pass from Pc may not be performing as well as the Xbox version, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has noted that Game Pass is “very, very sustainable.” With some 21 million subscribers paying $ 10-15 a month, Microsoft is charging very well, even when there are no major launches. Although it seems like Game Pass is doing quite well to make sure there is at least one great game that will attract players to subscribe, like the recently launched Halo Infinite single-player campaign.