Motorola’s Moto G family is currently made up of models ranging from the entry-level range (the Moto G30, for example) to the premium mid-range, as is the case with the Moto G100. Precisely the latter, which was presented in March, has just welcomed its successor, the Moto G200.

In addition to being one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888+ phones on the market, the Moto G200 stands out because it includes a 144 Hz display and a camera with a 108 MP main sensor, all of which put it in the high-end range. Let’s see when and at what price it will arrive in our country.

Official price and availability

As reported by Motorola, the new Moto G200 5G will be available in Spain at the end of November exclusively on motorola.es with a official price of 449 euros. In our country, it will be marketed, for the moment, in a single 8GB / 128GB configuration and in a dark blue color (Stellar Blue).

Aiming for the highest range

First of all, the Moto G200 stands out for using a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate capable of reaching 144 Hz. In addition, it offers compatibility with the HDR10 standard and coverage for the DCI-P3 color space.

Inside, it hides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. To power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charge, and in terms of connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a USB-C port.

In the photographic section, the Moto G200 has a three-camera module with a 108 megapixel main sensor13-megapixel wide-angle with macro function and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is housed in a hole in the screen and is 16 megapixels.

Moto G200 data sheet

Moto G200 Screen 6.8 inch LCD FullHD + resolution, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM 8 GB of type LPDDR5 Storage 128 GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 108 megapixel main sensor 8 megapixel wide angle 2 megapixel depth sensor Frontal camera 16 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh Fast charge 33 watts Others IP52 water and dust resistance Dimensions and weight 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 mm 202 g Price 449 euros

