The new Moto G Power offers a 50 megapixel camera and three days of battery

Motorola announced the new version of the Moto G Power, with improvements to the camera, screen, storage, battery and more, at an entry price. Here all the specifications.

The new Moto G Power will be launched in 2022 at an entry price of $ 199, equivalent to just over 4,000 pesos at the exchange rate in Mexico, and integrates improvements in almost every corner of the device.

The screen of the new Moto G Power dropped 1mm with 6.5 inches instead of 6.6 inches, but now has a faster refresh rate of 90Hz for a super smooth ride.

The RAM of the Moto G Power increases from 3 GB to 4 GB, and the two storage tiers have doubled to 64GB and 128GB for $ 199.99 and $ 249.99, respectively.

The new Moto G Power has a new MediaTek Helio G37 processor, which will provide better performance and energy efficiency. Which brings us to the pleasant surprise of a 5,000 mAh battery that promises three days of use on a single charge.

The camera system of the Moto G Power has a new 50 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor on the back, to add bokeh effects to photos.

The front camera is 8 megapixels and is located in the center of the device, with a new “Dual Capture” function, which allows you to shoot with the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Motorola hasn’t announced a specific release date for the new Moto G Power, but we know it will be sometime in early 2022.