We talk a lot about Windows 11 lately because it is Microsoft’s latest operating system but we do not forget that Windows 10 is still the most used Windows on the planet. Microsoft knows this will be the case for a long time due to the high requirements of Windows 11 and for this reason they will not abandon Windows 10 entirely.

4 days ago we learned that Microsoft had begun to roll out dark mode in the Windows 10 search interface, something as grateful as it was unexpected. Today, thanks to a tweet from Rudy Huyn, great news reaches us: the rollout of the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10 has already begun.

The new Microsoft Store is coming to Windows 10 PCs !!! This experience will be rolled out in phases for Windows 10 PC users (non-insiders)! If you don’t get the update today, don’t worry, it will come to you quickly! – Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) November 11, 2021

A Microsoft Store that surprises with its quality

This does not take us by surprise since Microsoft made it very clear months ago that the new Microsoft Store would not be confined to Windows 11. In fact, a few days ago it began its deployment in the Release Preview channel of Windows 10. Now it has reached the branch of production and will gradually disembark in our PCs.

The new Microsoft Store supposes a huge improvement over its predecessor. It is designed under the most modern WinUI patterns, it is completely native (without web parts like its predecessor), much faster and more useful. We want to dwell on this last feature: utility. The new policies of the Microsoft Store allow access to all kinds of applications, including Unpackaged Win32 apps (both in .msix and .exe). Additionally, developers can host their programs on Own CDNs.

The new Store is only a few months old, but Microsoft has already reaped the first fruits thanks to its new and open policy. We have recently seen how they landed on it Firefox, Opera, WSA, WordPress, Epic Games Store, etc. Finally, the Microsoft Store will fulfill its main function: to help us find the applications and content we need.

The release is progressive so you probably haven’t received it yet. To check it, you just have to open the Store and, in the Library section, search for updates. The Store will update itself if the update is available.