Mercedes continues to work at full capacity in the development of its particular alternative to the successful French van, the Renault Kangoo. The new Mercedes T-Class has been hunted, once again, in broad daylight. However, this time we are faced with a test specimen that has lost a significant amount of camouflage.

The development process of the new Mercedes T-Class is well advanced. What’s more, it faces its final stretch. This new van is called to play a leading role since it will fight in a category where competition is voracious but will play the card of all the experience and leading position of Mercedes in the premium market. A model that takes as its starting point a true best seller.

In broad daylight, thus has the new Mercedes T-Class. Once again we have the opportunity to get closer to the development of the new model of the star brand and observe it while it conducts some road tests. In addition, on this occasion we find a notable loss of camouflage that allows us to glimpse some of its most characteristic features.

Under all the camouflage you can see the headlights and grille of the new Mercedes T-Class

Mercedes T-Class, a van based on the Renault Kangoo



Most of the exterior of the vehicle is covered in camouflage. However, in certain parts that we can define as a key, a good part of the aforementioned camouflage has been removed. There is a glimpse of what the headlights and grille will be like. What’s more, you can even see part of the light signature that the LED lights will draw for daytime driving. The central area of ​​the bumper, where the grille is located, is also bare.

In the back, the camouflage is the main protagonist. Despite this you can see a small part of the pilots that will adopt a vertical form. The tailgate and bumper are fully covered. The new generation of the Renault Kangoo was taken as the starting point for the development of the T-Class. And despite the great relationship between the two models, Mercedes is working very hard to give its van a personality of its own.

The technological equipment that we can enjoy aboard the new T-Class will be solvent. In previous sightings some prototypes were hunted while they were fine-tuning the different driving assistance systems with which the vehicle of the German brand will be equipped. Mercedes has also pointed out and put special emphasis on the fact that the cabin will be very spacious. It will have the same orientation of the Mercedes V-Class, playing the role of “little brother.”

The Mercedes T-Class is based on the new generation of the Renault Kangoo

Mercedes EQT, the electric alternative to the new T-Class



The engine range

It will be made up of a selection of gasoline and diesel blocks. Electrification will be present. And it is that in the agenda of Mercedes is the launch of a 100% electric alternative to this new model. This is the Mercedes EQT.

When will it be presented? The debut in society of the new Mercedes T-Class is set for the fourth quarter of 2021. The commercialization will officially start in the first half of 2022. The production will take place in the facilities that the Renault Group has in Maubeuge (France) .