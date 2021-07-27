In one of the grossest configurations, the new Mercedes SL 2022 appears once again in some spy photos. One of the last that we will see of the new sports car of the brand of the star. A few weeks after its world debut, according to forecasts, Mercedes does not finish removing the camouflage that hides the front and rear design, avoiding knowing the final design.

Gone are that minimal camouflage that Mercedes models wore in the last design stage. A simple layer of vinyl dressing the key areas of the front and rear, although there is still some time for the star mark to return to a path that it forgot some time ago with the spy photos more revealing.

This is how we aspire to see the new Mercedes SL 2022 you’re finishing burning your set-up. The German firm plans to unveil the new roadster developed by the Mercedes-AMG team at the beginning of August 12, and put it on sale before the end of the year. In this way, ensures delivery of units by early spring. The prototype hunted in these snapshots shows front and rear camouflaged, barely being able to see the Pan-American grill uncovered.

The proportions of the new 2022 Mercedes SL Roadster are very balanced, partly thanks to the canvas roof

The new Mercedes SL 2022 faces its last phase of tests

The sharp ones headlights are kept hidden, although the wedge shape is more than evident. Like the large air intakes at the ends of the bumper, where there won’t be a big change compared to the traditional design on the front of the sports brand’s models. The lines, the large wheels and the color are adapted to the new SL, giving it elegance and sportiness. From behind, although the vinyl covers a large part of the rear, it is the first time that the diffuser pipes can be seen.

Mercedes has confirmed that it is a model with a 2 + 2-seater interior, the rear very limited in space, but with a very suggestive front and dashboard. The great 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen in the center console The flagship remains, although not the tablet that acts as the instrument panel. This is digital but it is inside a more traditional chapel, although without the upper visor.

The new R232, as it is known internally, is the direct successor to the AMG GT Roadster, which will take over from this model. The range will consist of versions of four, six and eight cylinders, with MHEV technology, hybrid and plug-in, including the powerful engine that will reach up to 800 hp, options that may have a maximum autonomy in electric mode of up to 25 kilometers.