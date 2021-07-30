For many, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the ultimate luxury that the star’s firm offers. But there is one more step that is only within the reach of the wealthiest pockets, and it is the Mercedes S-Class 680 Guard. The armored variant of the saloon has just been released with equipment for the protection of senior leaders.

At Mercedes, luxury is not limited to maximum space, high performance, the best materials or the most advanced technology. There is also one more quality, that of the protection of passengers at the highest level. That space is a matter for the specialists of the Mercedes Guard division, and those who have just presented what is the Lessons most expensive in the range.

The new Mercedes S-Class 680 Guard It is only available under special order, and intended for senior leaders and large businessmen who want the highest level of safety on board. An armored car that has nothing to envy the developments of specialists in this field. The new model has a special armor that complies with the VPAM VR10 protection standard, which means that its body can withstand attacks with hand grenades, explosives and sniper weapons.

The Mercedes S-Class 680 Guard does not differ aesthetically from a more conventional S-Class

The Mercedes S-Class 680 Guard offers anti-terrorist protection

Apparently, it is another S-Class, but the whole body is reinforced with overlapping armored steel sheets, a material that together with carbon fiber protect the cabin, while the underbody has very thick aluminum plates. An extra that has taken the weight to an unimaginable level for this model, which weighs on the scale no less than five tons, more than double the 2,350 kilograms of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680.

As you can see, that has not prevented the interior from being offered with the maximum possible luxury, and to which is added special equipment with hidden blue light, fire suppression system and an electric locking system on all doors. Lbulletproof glass is 100 millimeters thick and a hydraulic system has been needed so that they can be opened and closed. Even the tires also have this protection, being able to continue rolling up to 30 leaky kilometers. All the reinforcements have reduced the volume of the trunk, now 390 liters, with a oxygen tank that allows you to breathe for a couple of minutes.

The German firm has assembled the powerful engine of 6.5-liter V12 biturbo petrol, offering a maximum power of 612 hp and 830 Nm of torque. Figures that can generate dizzying performance but have been reduced with the significant extra weight. Still, the brand has only facilitated top speed, limited to 210 km / h. Its price? 547,000 Euros in Germany.