The new Mercedes EQE SUV 2023 faces its first winter tests, a crucial phase to test the behavior of the powertrain and especially the battery in extremely cold temperatures. Its prototypes have been hunted in some new spy photos, with hardly any new details in sight.

The development program of the new Mercedes EQE SUV 2023 It started just over two months ago. A short period of time in which the three-pointed star’s new SUV from the sustainable mobility model brand has already moved to northern Europe to continue its tuning under the freezing temperatures in Scandinavia.

Although the body of the prototype is very camouflaged, in these new spy photos we can see some very interesting details. For example, its proportions, very close to those of the new Mercedes EQE in saloon format, and clearly smaller than those of the older brother. Compared to this model, which has already been officially previewed with the Mercedes-Maybach EQS concept car, it differs in the flatter shape of the roof or shorter front and rear overhangs.

A prototype of the new Mercedes EQE SUV 2023 rolls on snowy roads near Lapland

The new Mercedes EQE SUV 2023 hunted in winter tests

Few more details can be appreciated, since it maintains a bulky level of camouflage, and as you can see in passing, even the interior is completely covered. The large aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels are hardly visible, as is part of the taillights with the attractive 3D-effect spiral light signature. Despite these circumstances, the EQE SUV will offer a design as elegant as sporty, also sharing the same style of the interior and the advanced screen «Hyperscreen MBUX».

One of the sophisticated options, among other items. What will be the fifth SUV in the Mercedes EQ electric range will also feature the Active rear steering, standard with 4.5º and optional digitally unlockable 10º. Known internally as «X294», it will be manufactured in the American plant in Tuscaloosa for the whole world, It will debut on the market in the second half of 2022 and will reach European dealers in the first half of 2023.

Mercedes EQE SUV 2023, the fifth electric advance in this recreation Read news

When the EQE SUV goes on sale, it will, with a complete and efficient range. The new Mercedes EQE SUV will debut with rear-wheel drive versions -starting with that of the EQE 250- and also with two electric motors and 4MATIC all-wheel drive starting with the EQE 350. Both will have a powerful battery with a 90 kWh net capacity housed between the axles that will deliver up to 600 kilometers. The brand will install an 11 kW on-board charger with which it will be able to reach 80% of the total capacity in just over 40 minutes.