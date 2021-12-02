With the Mercedes S-Class and C-Class completely renewed, it is the turn of the intermediate model. The new Mercedes E-Class 2023 poses in its first spy photos, and in a more than advanced state of development. The new saloon of the star brand reveals its new aesthetic attributes, a model that will arrive loaded with new features in spring 2023.

As if a phase of the tests had been skipped, this is how the first prototypes of the new Mercedes E-Class 2023. In broad daylight, the star brand’s saloon has been hunted in tests. A few first spy photos that reveal much more than we expected, after seeing a first mule in the middle of last summer.

And it is that Mercedes seems to have eaten the first phase in which the prototypes have the production bodywork but remain for a while with provisional front and rear light groups. However, in these snapshots we can see that this is not the case, but that the E-Class is much more advanced. The front shows new headlights that follow the sharp styling of the latest models, with a new light signature, and LED daytime running lights, which runs all the way around the headlights, while much of the grille is exposed.

The prototype of the new Mercedes E-Class Saloon 2023 bets on a softer and sportier design

The new Mercedes E-Class 2023 is presented very advanced

And, despite having a protective mesh in front, you can see the special finish of small chrome stars that fill the grille, typical of the AMG Line trim premiered in the new C-Class. Hence, also the perforated front brakes. The side is typical of Mercedes models, which has increased the dimensions of the wheelbase and length, but has kept the characteristic curvature of the roof line and the shape of the glazed surface intact.

An interesting detail is that the new “W214” follows in the footsteps of the older brother, and the door handles are integrated into the panels, being electrically pop-up. At the rear, the new E-Class the design of the current model will evolve, keeping the taillights in the shape of a triangle arranged horizontally, although in this new model they are flush with the license plate box. Very smooth lines compared to the angular and square of the current model.

With an interior that will also follow the line of the new models, with glarge digital displays, the new Mercedes E-Class will have a significant technological load on its back with more advanced autonomous driving functions, among an endless paraphernalia of driving assistants. The range of engines will follow the same current structure, with inline four and six cylinder gasoline and diesel engines with 48 Volt technology. The range will also add three plug-in hybrids, in addition to the sports versions of AMG.

The rear of the new Mercedes E-Class Saloon 2023 will give a twist to the design of the current model

When will the new Mercedes E-Class arrive? The commercial launch is scheduled by March 2023, so it will be a world first in the second half of 2022, towards autumn, so if the star’s brand attends the Paris Motor Show, and is not canceled, it will be one of the great world novelties of the Parisian event.