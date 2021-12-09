The new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 is yet another one that is taking advantage of the first phase of winter testing in Northern Europe to put all its dynamic systems to the test. This time, the spy photos show a prototype in new clothing, a red vinyl covering the body of the Italian sports SUV.

The new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 He has changed from camouflage clothing to move to northern Sweden to start his winter testing program. The signature of the Trident has reached the snowy roads near the Arctic Circle with a vinyl that wraps the entire body in an unprecedented color, seen in a recent preview that the brand took advantage of to make the same day that it had scheduled its world premiere, in the middle of last November.

In blue, red and yellow, this is how the prototypes of the new Grecale are walking, but these spy photos that concern us belong to the sportiest variant. However, there is a big difference with the prototypes seen so far, since Maserati has lifted some of the camouflage and leaves very interesting details of the sports SUV almost visible. In fact, elliptically shaped grill with highly smoothed edges is exposed, as well as its characteristic chrome bars that still remain wrapped in vinyl.

The new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 rolls on the snowy roads of northern Sweden

The prototype of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 hunted in the winter tests

The bulky air intakes on the bumper have also been cleared, as has the grille on the lower edge of the bumper. The loss of camouflage is so noticeable that they are also visible the gills that occupy the front wings on Maserati models. The pronounced ribs of the hood panel, the flush door handles, the cutout of the rear doors and the shape of the rear pillar, the large front brake calipers, everything is much more exposed.

Even at the rear, the pilots are practically exposed too, with the elegant boomerang shape which, indeed, offers a very attractive set the Grecale, and this sportier variant with the four exhausts. Our special envoys to the area have confirmed that the exhaust system offers a huskier, sportier sound, as expected from the top of the range.

The Grecale Trofeo started its development a few weeks ago, so this delay means delaying the presentation of this version until 2023. A variant that is expected to have a specific variant of the 3.0-liter V6 “Nettuno” from the MC20, tuned with a series of specific modifications for this model. and with a maximum power that will exceed 500 hp slightly, without reaching the land of his older brother. All-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission will be standard.