The new marketing strategy for Disney Plus is the price: 29 pesos.

A few days before the celebration of the Disney Plus Day event, on November 12, the entertainment company seeks to add subscribers with a marketing strategy based on price and the projection of “surprise” movies with tickets at minimum prices.

That’s right, Disney Plus offers an offer for streamers who have left and those who have not yet tried their service consisting of a month of Disney Plus for just $ 2 (international price).

The promotion covers most of the countries in which the platform is present. In Mexico, for example, from this November 8 to Sunday November 14, you can hire Disney + for a month for 29 pesos. Beware: when the promo ends, the Disney Plus price returns to normal cost.

The offer is one of several promotions that the service has announced as part of its long-awaited Disney Plus Day event, which will take place this Friday, November 12, 2021.

Disney marketing actions: retail, free shipping and more

In addition to offering a month of their service at very low prices, subscribers will be able to take advantage of special benefits at their parks in the United States, such as early entry to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, as well as free downloads of Disney PhotoPass images.

There will also be opportunities in retail, such as new products in ShopDisney from all Disney franchises, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Disney Plus subscribers in the United States and Europe will also get free shipping on online purchases and discounted e-books.

The entertainment company also signed an agreement with Target to offer special gifts when subscribers sign up at that store.

In addition, it sealed an agreement with AMC cinemas to screen Disney “surprise” movies from November 12 to November 14 for $ 5 per ticket.

The assistants they won’t know what they will see until the movie starts, and each screening will include a short surprise.

More than 200 rooms of AMC will participate.

Also, as part of Disney Plus Day, the company has partnered with VeVe to offer special NFTs of characters from across the Disney family of brands and franchises, including The Simpsons.

The NFT series launched this weekend and includes “ultra rare” collectibles.