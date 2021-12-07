One of the best features of the new Apple laptops, it has become the main problem for many users. According to a post on the forums of MacRumors, some people are experiencing Failure to use the SD card port on your new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, such as reading problems or excessively slow content transfers.

Most users complain that MacBook Pro takes time to recognize the SD card integrated through slot, something that does not happen when connecting via an adapter to the USB-C port. Others, however, emphasize that the preview of the images does not work and that the transfer of files is excessively slow. “I have tried many cards and I have not been able to find any pattern of brand, size, type, format, age. It seems to be completely random,” says one of those affected.

The failure also causes recognition errors on SD cards that do work correctly on other computers. In my case, as a user of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, I have experienced several problems when it comes to connecting my SD card to the slot on the computer. Among them, error messages when trying to read the card or wait up to a minute for the Mac to display the shortcut on the desktop. Also problems when transferring images from the external drive to the MacBook Pro itself and even the Finder crashing when trying to remove the SD card.

Some of the users who have contacted the technical service mention that the company is aware of the failure and that they will fix it in a future software update. According to the aforementioned portal, the macOS Monterey 12.1 beta solves this problem for some people, while others continue with the error despite updating to that version. Others affected, on the other hand, say that when they change their MacBook Pro for a new one they stopped having problems. Therefore, it is not clear whether the problem is caused by a bug software or component of the equipment itself.

Formatting the card or resetting the computer doesn’t seem like a solution either. Interestingly, dock the SD card using a dongle USB-C, in the purest style of previous MacBook Pros, solves this problem. At least temporarily.