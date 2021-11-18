After a few weeks of waiting, the new MacBook Pros can now be purchased at the Apple Store Online from Mexico. Recall that the laptops were announced on October 18 during the “Unleashed” keynote, where we also met the third generation of AirPods. As is customary with Apple products in recent years, the Aztec country did not have to wait too long for its launch.

The 2021 MacBook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, are biggest laptop renovation in years —Specifically since 2016—. In the new generation, however, Apple prioritized functionality over design. The computer is slightly wider than the previous model, but again integrates the HDMI port, the SD card slot and a MagSafe charger. Of course, these are characteristics that professionals welcome with open arms.

The screen of the new MacBook Pro boasts a panel Liquid Retina XDR with mini-LED technology, which is the closest thing there is to OLED. Higher contrast and deeper blacks are offered to significantly improve image quality. Hug too ProMotion to offer content with an update rate of up to 120 Hz. At the top is a ‘notch’ to house the HD camera (1080p).

Without a doubt, the highlight of the new MacBook Pros are their impressive chips. We talk about the M1 Pro (10-core CPU and up to 16-core GPU) and M1 Max (CPU cores and GPU up to 32 cores). To who Hypertextual We already tell you that they reach a outstanding performance without devouring the battery.

Prices of the new MacBook Pro 2021 in Mexico

Of course, those interested can configure the characteristics of the notebook according to their needs. We leave you with the price list below. Consider that delivery periods are between 2 and 3 weeks depending on the model and features configured, just in time for Christmas.

14 “MacBook Pro

$ 52,999 (M1 Pro chip):

8-core CPU

14-core GPU

16GB unified memory

512GB SSD storage

$ 66,499 (M1 Pro chip):

10-core CPU

16-core GPU

16GB unified memory

1 TB SSD storage

16 “MacBook Pro

$ 66,499 (M1 Pro chip):

10-core CPU

16-core GPU

16GB unified memory

512GB SSD storage

$ 71,999 (M1 Pro chip):

10-core CPU

16-core GPU

16GB unified memory

1 TB SSD storage

$ 93,999 (M1 Max chip):

10-core CPU

32-core GPU

32GB unified memory

1 TB SSD storage