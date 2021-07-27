A new version of the Mac Pro would arrive in 2022 and it would do so with the latest from Intel in hardware for workstations. According to wccftech, Apple would equip its renewed team with a Xeon W-3300 processor, which is part of the Ice Lake-SP family. The information comes from YuuKi_AnS, who would have provided reliable data on Intel CPUs in the past.

In fact, Macrumors indicates that references to the Ice Lake-SP chips have already been found in the Xcode 13 beta. Thus, little by little the way would be cleared to learn new details about the hardware that the new Mac Pro would use.

Apple’s MacPro 2022 seems to use Intel’s Xeon-W 33xx series processors … (LGA4189 iceLake-SP) – 结 城 安 穗 -YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 26, 2021

Logically, it is still unknown which of all the models of the Intel Xeon W-3300 line would use Apple in its workstation. According to the available information, the most powerful version of the CPU is the W-3375. It offers up to 38 cores and 76 threads, a clock speed of 4.0 GHz and 57 MB of L3 cache memory. Its retail price is around $ 6,200.

To be sure, Intel Xeon’s Ice Lake-SP family seems to live up to Apple’s claims for its 2022 Mac Pro. Still, that doesn’t imply that Cupertino’s have abandoned their plans to release a version of their powerful computer using Apple Silicon.

A Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip would still be on the way

Image: Eduardo Arcos.

Last January, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, reported that Apple would be working on a smaller Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip. It was even mentioned that its size and aesthetics would remind the Power Mac G4 Cube. This team would continue in development, and it would be the previous step of the apple before making the final leap to equip the older model with its own hardware.

Let’s also remember that in recent days the rumors related to an update of the Pro Display XDR reappeared. For the modernization of your screen, Apple would equip it with a dedicated SoC and Neural Engine. Keep in mind that those from Cupertino presented their external monitor alongside the redesigned Mac Pro at WWDC 2019.

Will we see the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR together in 2022? We will be attentive to the news.