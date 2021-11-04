As part of a commitment to the environment, Swedish firm H&M has released the preview of a collection that has the approval and endorsement of PETA in terms of sustainability and respect for animals and nature.

Your new project Co-exist story takes materials directly from nature, replacing those that came from animal origin, such as the skin and hair used in pieces for men, women and children.





Betting on a range of raw colors for this season, the outerwear of this collection are committed to full sustainability, like this padded jacket made entirely of recycled nylon that offers us a modern air with its court oversize ideal for any look. You find it available for 249 euros.

Recycled nylon puffer jacket





Like a hybrid between snow boots and sneakers perfect for taking steps with comfort this season, this padded synthetic leather footwear uses recycled polyester to keep our feet warm this season. You find them available for 99 euros.

Padded sneakers





And because we can’t leave knitted pieces off of our fall essentials list, we have this sweater in fabric with braided motifs made with recycled polyester that is the ideal finish for your winter looks. You find it available for 79.99 euros.

Chenille jumper in cable knit

With a collection that pays homage to the subversive fun of the late 90s, the pieces of this sustainable collection from H&M with PETA They will add a spin for the planet to our wardrobe.

