Write down these two words: Zara Atelier. Yes, this is the new line of the Inditex brand with which he surprises us this Christmas. A new bet in which Zara is going to propose spectacular garments, the kind that make a difference.

Zara has left us speechless with this exclusive collection that starts with a capsule of six wonderful coats that look like Haute Couture. Is named Collection 01_The Coat, and she is in charge of open the first Zara Atelier collection, a new line created to accommodate unbridled creativity, with high-end designs and exquisite craftsmanship.



A few days ago we saw Marta Ortega with a wonderful coat, a designer crush. At that time we did not know the brand and we asked Amancio Ortega to come to the store. Our wishes are orders because the future president of Inditex was the first to wear it, but now we can do it ourselves.





With its own design team, Zara Atelier will present two limited edition collections per year, each one of them focused on reinterpreting in an artistic, different and sophisticated way, a basic and iconic piece of the feminine wardrobe.



In this first proposal, Zara bets on opulence, both for looks day and night, and he does it with these spectacular coats that make a difference thanks to the ornaments and embroidery, the undisputed protagonists of each piece. In this first capsule he takes the outer garment as the main theme, and the results are impressive coat and poncho designs with marabou details and sequin embroidery.



The collection consists of six coats priced at 299 euros, except for a 399 model: an extra-long cape coat embroidered with floral designs and velvet appliqués, with a tassel-top closure; a poncho with a mosaic in shades of fuchsia and faded sapphire blue, with a metallic Jacquard print; and a lurex and jacquard model finished with a removable faux fur collar and aged gold studs that enhance the hem.



The new line also features a canvas effect design in an astrology-themed jacquard, accented with an ink blue removable faux fur collar, sparkling emerald and vermilion studs.





The camel double-breasted coat with crimson roses drawn with old-style sequins on the neck and cuffs, adorned with a beaded brooch that finishes off the piece, the model that Marta Ortega wore and that are ready to sell out in no time.

And it is completed with a coat perfect for glamorous nights: a floral coat in shades of black and champagne with marabou feathers on the neck.





The campaign has been captured by iconic Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, alongside emerging international models such as Amar Akway, Greta Hofer, Elisa Nijman and Reynara Negrine, as well as the more established Cara Taylor and Yilan Hua.



Photos | Zara