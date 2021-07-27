Some time ago, just beginning the year, we saw the presentation of the new iMac by Apple. In this case, it was the renewal of a team to adapt more to the new times, with a 24-inch screen and with the new M1 chip. But nevertheless, since Apple did not launch a new larger version, which means that users who need it can only opt for the previous 27-inch model, something that not everyone has just been convinced.

For this same reason, a few days ago we knew from the hand of the well-known analyst Mark Gurman that Apple was preparing a larger version of this iMac and that it could arrive at any time, assuming an improvement in size similar to that of the models of beginning of the year. But nevertheless, recently it seems that decisions have changed at Apple, and that the new larger iMac will not arrive until next 2022.

The “big” iMac wouldn’t arrive until next year to focus on the new MacBook Pros

As we mentioned, in this case the well-known filter dylandkt, who has been correct repeatedly prior to product launches, shared on Twitter his ideas regarding the launch of the new larger iMacs, stating that, Although by the end of the year this team would already be ready to be launched, from Apple they will wait a few more months for it.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay’s in product releases have led to this timetable. – Dylan (@dylandkt) July 23, 2021

In this case, it seems that everything would be related to the launch of the renewed MacBook Pro that would arrive at the end of the year, something that makes a lot of sense. If these teams are launched alongside the larger iMacs, they may cancel each other’s sales, something the firm intends to avoid.. In this way, perhaps it makes more sense to see the launch of these teams together with the renewal of the MacBook Air at the beginning of next year, as they are teams for different ranges and types of users.

As for the characteristics of this team, the truth is that at the moment there is nothing assured. It could integrate the M1X chip that would come with the new MacBook Pros, or be the first to make the leap to higher power with a new processor more modern. What is not expected is that, at least at first and in the most basic versions, it will arrive with Intel processors. Apple wants to gradually bring all its equipment to its land with Apple Silicon chips.