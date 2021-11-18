Certified records are an important way to earn points and win over potential customers, especially in tough markets. Like in the United States, where the KIA EV6 has just entered the Guinness Book of Records for crossing the United States, from the West Coast to the East, in a week. A record that also has a very interesting feature behind it.

The new electric cars that are coming to the market are never sold alone, but always they need extra help to get hold of potential customers, taking into account that the offer is increasing. Therefore, one of the qualities of the latest models is a more avant-garde design and distinguishable from all the competition.

The KIA EV6 It is one of the zero emission models that are in that special situation, from a generalist brand and any push is well appreciated. Like the one achieved just a few days ago, and that has a official certification by those responsible for the Guinness Book of Records. Crossing the United States, from New York to Los Angeles are 4,635 kilometers apart, a space that KIA’s electric company has managed to cover in seven days.

The KIA EV6 has invested more than seven hours in recharging its battery in 4,600 kilometers

The KIA EV6 has the powerful argument of the Guinness record in the United States

At first glance, it seems like a real record and a compelling argument, but the firm has also recognized what it has invested in recharging the battery. Although he has pointed out that he has needed a total of 7 hours, 10 minutes and 1 secondIt is significant that he also highlighted that the Korean has managed to beat Tesla, who needed a total of 12 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 19 seconds for the same route. That is, the Korean has taken almost five hours less to recharge the battery, with stops in which he has not invested even 20 minutes.

Russell Wager, Vice President of Marketing for KIA America, said that “The EV6’s record run is the latest sign that KIA will be a leader in the popularization of electric vehicles. All engineering and experience will be applied in the move to electrification. The same attention to detail, design, quality, technology and driving dynamics that KIA has become known for will be found in every new electric vehicle we bring to the market.

A true litmus test but that today has little to do with any diesel model on the market. Although the new EV6 has an ultra-fast charging system of 800 Volts, and that practically does not work anywhere yetIt is very significant that it took so long to travel 4,500 kilometers. Currently there are still diesel models that can travel that volume of kilometers with fuel tanks that They do not take more than 10 minutes to fill and with a range of a thousand kilometers.