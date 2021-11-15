KIA continues to work at full capacity in the process of developing the next generation of its popular electric SUV. The new 2022 KIA e-Niro has been hunted in broad daylight, once again, in Europe. An expected generational change that will help to further boost sales of one of the most successful electric vehicles on the European market.

The development process of the new KIA e-Niro 2022 keep going. KIA has put in place all the machinery to materialize the long-awaited renewal of its most popular 100% electric SUV. A model that plays a leading role in the brand’s transition process towards sustainable mobility. The arrival of what will be its second generation is key to further boost its sales in the Old Continent.

A prototype of the new e-Niro has been hunted, once again, in broad daylight. It is not the first time that the new generation of KIA’s electric SUV has been photographed in Europe. Moreover, at the moment, development is concentrating in this part of the world. A work that, initially, concentrated the bulk of the tests in South Korean territory. Considering that Europe is one of its main markets, it is logical that these sightings occur.

The second generation of the KIA e-Niro has been sighted in European territory

Spy photos of the new KIA e-Niro 2022



Just take a quick look at these spy photos of the new generation of e-Niroto realize that the project is in a very advanced phase. The photographed prototype conveys the feeling of having a definitive setup despite still sporting a noticeable amount of camouflage. Underneath all the camouflage hides a design based on the KIA HabaNiro Concept.

Internally, the project of the second generation of the KIA Niro (in all its variants) is known internally with the code SG2. The front light clusters are partially uncovered, which allows a glimpse of what the light signature they will draw will be thanks to LED technology. Also, and if we pay attention to behind, you can see the battery clearly and, logically, the absence of an exhaust system.

The socket to recharge the battery will be located on the front. What’s more, if we pay special attention to camouflage, we can find the exact place where it will be. In a central position and, predictably, under the grill. In addition to 100% electric mechanics, the new generation of the Niro will continue to be available with hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.

The KIA e-Niro’s battery can be seen quite clearly in this spy photo

The new KIA e-Niro will arrive in Europe in 2022



At this point it is also important to point out the reports that have pointed to a possible name change. However, over the last few weeks this possibility has waned. Even so, it is something that should not be discounted. In any case, and taking into account the commercial success of the Niro rangeIt would be surprising if KIA opted to break completely with the model that we can still find in dealerships.

The development process is well advanced and, if all goes according to plan, the new e-Niro will experience its commercial launch sometime in the first half of next year 2022. Initially it will go on sale in South Korea and, more going forward, it will do the same in other markets such as Europe.