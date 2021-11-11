The new KIA Concept EV9, a preview of a future electric SUV, is ready for its debut

Everything is ready to live the debut in society of the new KIA Concept EV9. A concept model that anticipates a future 100% electric SUV. KIA has unveiled an interesting video and images that reveal the exterior design and various interior features. The presentation will take place at the Los Angeles Hall 2021.

KIA is one of the many car brands that will make an appearance in the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. This very important automobile event returns to host many world firsts and firsts. In the specific case of the South Korean manufacturer, it has chosen to focus the bulk of its presentations on the field of sustainable mobility. One of the presentations that he will carry out is neither more nor less than that of the new KIA Concept EV9.

This interesting conceptual model lays the foundation for a future 100% electric SUV that will arrive at the dealerships. To liven up the short wait ahead of us to experience its debut, KIA has published a video and images that reveal the exterior design of the EV9 Concept as well as various characteristics of the cabin. And more specifically from the front of the interior.

The new KIA Concept EV9 to be unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

KIA Concept EV9, the prelude to a new electric SUV



In this new advance we can discover what the exterior design of an all-electric SUV concept will look like which, according to KIA itself, embodies its commitment to become a provider of sustainable mobility solutions. A future model that will be framed in the new and emerging family of electric models premiered by the KIA EV6 that has recently begun its assault on European dealerships.

The exterior of new EV9 Concept It stands out for its innovative appearance and, above all, it suggests that it is equipped with avant-garde technology. It is logically based on the KIA’s new design language for your electric models. The South Korean brand also emphasizes its upright and energetic stylistic presence.

The images of the interior allow to glimpse a digital and connected cabin. It will be equipped with an ultra-wide interactive screen, as well as a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel. They are two of the most outstanding features of the interior of this concept car.

Video preview of the new KIA Concept EV9, one of the novelties presented at the KIA Movement for Sustainability event

As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article the new KIA Concept EV9 will debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2021. The brand invites us to mark our calendars on November 17 at 8:15 p.m. peninsular time.