If you were thinking of buying the iPhone 13, you should take advantage of this Amazon offer yes or yes.

Amazon has for a limited time some models of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini on sale. If you want to take the new Apple iPhone with a discount, you should take advantage of this offer as soon as possible, it is iPhone 13 likely to sell out Due to the global semiconductor crisis and shipping times are delayed.

iPhone 13 for 859 euros

The iPhone 13 has a official price of 909 euros for the entry model with 128 GB of storage. With this 50 euro discount You can take it home at a great price, in this case, only the blue color has a discount in its price.

iPhone 13 mini for 759 euros

If you are one of those who wants a great iPhone but in a moderate size, the iPhone 13 mini also has a 50 euro discount on Amazon right now. And in this case, in addition to the Star White color, you also have the iPhone 13 mini pink on sale.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12, what has changed?

Specifications iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 share most of their specs, the only difference besides the screen is the battery life. So are the new iPhone:

5.4-inch or 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in movies.

Two 12 Mpx cameras, wide angle and ultra wide angle.

Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery of up to 17 hours of video playback on the iPhone 13 mini and 19 hours on the iPhone 13.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with new features that get more out of the iPhone.

Take advantage of this great offer on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, a significant discount at a trusted store like Amazon. Also, the production of the new iPhones is being affected, and they are likely to sell out before Christmas.

