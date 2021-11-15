If something works, Instagram is not afraid to imitate it. For this reason, the company does not stop when it comes to incorporating functions similar to one of its maximum rivals today. Thus, this week Instagram has decided to imitate functions similar to those currently offered by TikTok. The update includes more options for users to edit the “reels” format available in the app.

As unveiled this week, Instagram will add built-in text-to-speech conversion, as well as new voice effects in the Instagram application. With this, it will be possible to use an artificial voice to read anything instead of having to use your own voice in the video.

The “reels” have everything to go against TikTok

This week Instagram has reported on two new tools that promise to improve the experience of creating content in videos for its creators:

“This feature is within our text on film camera tool and allows an automatically generated voice to read your text aloud. Text to speech helps you add narration without using your own voice, get creative and add fun and humor to your reels. “

Although it will now be a novelty on Instagram, this feature is one of the most popular on TikTok. However, to differentiate itself a bit, it’s not the only feature Instagram is rolling out for video creators with the update. The company belonging to Meta it has also included voice effects that can be added to a video. With options like helium, robot and vocalist, now it is easier to make funny videos with different voices.

“Attention Reel Reel Makers! We know that using sound and audio is one of the most fun aspects of creating an engaging Reel! So today we released two new audio tools called Voice Effects and Text to Speech. Swipe to learn more about how to use them to take your reels to the next level. “

Both options are available for iOS and Android users with the latest version of Instagram from this week. From now on, it only remains to wait for the creative results of the creators.

