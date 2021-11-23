Nov 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM CET

Health presents today to all the autonomous communities to promote telecommuting and ensure that, in those jobs that require face-to-face activity, there is physical distance, adequate ventilation and a mask is used.

The proposal is included in a document in which the Ministry for the first time avoids referring to the situation of the covid in Spain as “very favorable”, in which it also proposes bars close at 11pm and nightclubs at one when it is considered that there is community transmission with increasing pressure on the health system.

The document with the ‘Coordinated response actions for the control of covid-19’, will be addressed this Tuesday at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. Predictably, the representatives of the Health departments of each autonomy will give the green light at that meeting this afternoon to administer a third dose of the vaccine to those over 60 years and to health workers, among other groups.

At a time when a large part of the European countries are facing a new wave of the pandemic with more restrictions, Spain proposes that the autonomous communities revise upwards the indicators that determine the severity of the pandemic, based on a “marked decrease in the proportion of serious cases and fatality”. “This, together with the high vaccination coverage, requires a review of the indicators,” says the Ministry of Health, which nevertheless eliminates for the first time in this version of the draft the reference to the fact that the situation of the pandemic in Spain is “very favorable”.

If the new document is approved, the low risk will be between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (now between 25 and 50), the average risk will be between 100 and 300 cases (now between 50 and 150), the high from 300 to 500 (now between 150 and 250) and the very high or extreme from 500. At this moment that level is reached from 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Spain currently has a cumulative incidence of 117 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with which, based on the new parameters, it would continue to be at medium risk. So would all the autonomous communities except for Navarra, which, with an incidence of 373 cases, is now at extreme risk and would drop to high.

In all scenarios, Health asks to maintain the use of face mask, the distance, the ban on smoking on terraces and to eat and drink in public spaces when distance cannot be maintained, and requires adequate ventilation indoors.

The incidence will not be the only value to take into account to decree the alert level in which each autonomous community is. Will be considered parameters such as occupation of hospital beds by covid-19 cases, the rate of new hospitalizations or the cumulative incidence in people over 65.

NEW MEASURES COVID-19 SPAIN

– No capacity reduction will be established in places where the face mask.

– In cinemas and other closed spaces where the consumption of drinks and food is allowed, the capacity will be a maximum of 50% and the interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters

– Bars will open with a maximum of 80% capacity. The distance between the tables will be at least 1.5 meters. It can be consumed in a bar with a safety distance.

– The discos will open with a 70% capacity and you can sing and dance with a mask.

Alert 2

– Maximum opening of 50% capacity in restaurants, they have to guarantee at least 1.5 meters between chairs at different tables and a maximum occupancy of 10 people per table. Closing at 23.00.

– The maximum capacity in the clubs will be 50%. The consumption of food and drinks will be done sitting at tables and the use of a mask will be necessary when it is not being consumed. You can sing and dance with masks. The closing will be at 1.00.

Alert 3

– Limit the capacity for 50% of the shows indoors, where you cannot eat or drink.

– Restaurants may open with a 25% capacity and 6 people per table. Bar consumption will be prohibited and it will close at 11:00 pm. capacity.

– The nightlife will be closed.

– The activity in the retirement centers is suspended.

Alert 4

Health adds the possibility of shut down all activity indoors (theaters, cinemas, driving schools …), bars and restaurants that can only be served at home or collected at the premises will be closed and all non-professional sports activities will also be suspended.