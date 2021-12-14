Widgets are back in fashion and Google Photos made their debut with the Your Memories widget, which rescues old photos from oblivion. It is a simple but highly customizable widget, as you can choose between different shapes and sizes. Now is also choose which people or pets appear.

It is officially the second Google Photos widget, which is predictably called People and pets. It works exactly the same as the existing widget from Your memories, but with the difference that there is a previous step in which you can choose the faces of the people you want to appear In the memories that show

Pancho always in your heart, and on your mobile

Google Photos was released this year in this of the widgets with the memories, which shows you without order or concert a photo of your past stored in Google PhotosWhether it’s from last week or a decade ago, from yourself or from the gas meter. Of course, a very Material You widget, with many shapes to choose from and that adapts to all the sizes that you throw it.

Google recently upped the ante with its second widget, called People and pets, which already seems to be available to all users. It is exactly the same, but being able to control which photos are shown: they must show the person or pet of your choice.

To do this, the first step after placing the widget on the mobile home screen is choose faces. It can be up to 10 faces, so there is some flexibility: for example you can create a family, friends or pets widget. Or, if you want it even more personal, just show the photos of your dog Pancho, as the rest of your photos are probably irrelevant in comparison.

The next step is choose the frame, where there are six ways to choose from today. Remember that you can also modify the size of the widget to make it bigger or smaller, and it adapts correctly. Thereafter, the widget will update with a new photo periodically or every time you tap on it to see it larger.