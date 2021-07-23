Google wanted to celebrate the start of the Tokyo Olympics, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, with a very special Google Doodle. During the next few hours, Internet users will be able to play Champion Island Games, a game created in collaboration with the Japanese studio “Studio 4ºC”, which simulates a 16-bit Olympics with a style inspired by the protagonists of Japanese stories.

The game is divided into 7 sports minigames: table tennis, skateboarding, archery, artistic swimming, rock climbing, rugby and marathon. Each minigame has different levels, as well as hidden missions and challenges that will add points to the game. The objective is to fight the enemies to get the seven sacred scrolls.

To play the new Doodle, you only need to access the search engine home page from a PC and click on the Google logo. After a short introduction and a short mini-game to familiarize yourself with the controls, the game will become more complete, with the possibility of joining a team and starting the different missions proposed by the Doodle. At the end of each game you can share your score or get more information about the Tokyo Olympics.

A Doodle inspired by the folk tales and stories of Japan

Studio 4ºC, a Japanese animation studio, has been commissioned to create the animations and characters for the Google Doodle “Champion Island Games”. According to the team members, the characters are inspired by the stories and folk tales of Japan.

“In the design process, each champion of the event was selected from those unique stories. The team mascots and city characters such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, the lion dance, were also chosen as they are well known throughout Japan. The design of each character was based on their original image from the story, but was later adapted for the game. “, They comment.

Google has shared a video about the development of the game, where you can see the original designs and the doodle creation process. The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 and will end on August 8 of this year.