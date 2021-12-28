As we know, virtual work has established itself as a permanent feature of the future of work worldwide. A survey carried out by Adecco in 25 countries revealed that although the majority of employees want to maintain a hybrid work model, 53% prefer to work more than half the time in the home office.

This has now led companies to work on new policies that encourage employees to telecommute; In the United States, for example, there are companies that are allowing their employees to go live elsewhere, without requiring that they be based in the city where the company’s offices are located.

In this way, an increasingly globalized workforce can be built and counteract the great problem of finding specialized talent. According to data from Globalization Partners, 77% of Human Resources professionals have recognized that the talent shortage is a significant problem and that it is necessary to lean towards emerging markets, in countries capable of providing that talent remotely.

Employers, especially those struggling to fill jobs in specific areas, such as information technology, show a particular openness to this virtual work model, mainly because many IT teams prefer to continue with this scheme.

Faced with this situation, we cannot stop talking about the challenges that it also brings for applicants to these positions, because now they must develop specific soft skills, such as knowing how to communicate or collaborate in a remote team, since these competencies have a great weight for the companies when hiring technology professionals remotely.

By recruiting and selecting virtual talent, companies will not only better address the talent shortage, but also allow companies to become more diverse, being a huge draw in attracting highly-skilled workers from around the world.