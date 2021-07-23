The KIA e-Niro, one of the best-selling electric cars, will undergo a major generational change. The second generation of KIA’s electric SUV will be a reality as shown by these spy photos that come from far and exotic South Korea.

KIA is working at full capacity on the comprehensive renovation of the central pillars on which its commitment to electrification is based. The KIA Niro, the successful electrified SUV, will debut a new generation. Specifically, it will be the second generation of an SUV that has been reporting extraordinary sales figures in the European market.

The new generation of the Niro it will maintain its unapologetic bid for electrification. And the range will once again be structured in three levels of electrification. The access option will be set by a self-recharging hybrid model (HEV). One step above will be the plug-in hybrid variant (PHEV) and, as an alternative more committed to sustainable mobility, a 100% electric option. That’s right, the KIA e-Niro will remain in portfolio.

The new generation of the KIA Niro will once again be available in HEV, PHEV and BEV versions

Spy photos of the new generation of the KIA e-Niro



Despite the electric offensive that KIA has started with the introduction of the new EV6, it makes perfect sense that the South Korean brand decides to continue the e-Niro. And it is that it is one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the Old Continent. From distant South Korea we get these spy photos that allow us to take a look in great detail at the exterior of the new e-Niro.

A heavily camouflaged prototype has been photographed while parked in a parking lot. Despite all the camouflage, there are several details that highlight the fact that we are facing the 100% electric variant of the new Niro. First of all it should be noted that the battery pack sticks out slightly. In addition, the front is almost completely covered, which suggests that we are dealing with a vehicle whose air cooling needs are lower.

Obviously, it is also worth mentioning the fact that there is no visible exhaust system and that the message “EV 17 Proto” has been written on the tires themselves. In addition, the rims have a very aerodynamic design. Another aspect to consider.

The new generation of the KIA e-Niro will be presented in 2022

KIA e-Niro, one of the best-selling electric SUVs in Europe



The project is known internally with the code SG2. The design will be based on the KIA HabaNiro Concept, a concept model that debuted in 2019 and that gave us a glimpse of the future of KIA brand electric vehicles. It was even speculated that the Niro trade name would be lost so that this new model was baptized with another name. However, in recent times this idea has been discarded.

When will it hit the market? Everything indicates that the new generation of the Niro will be released at the end of this year and that it will begin its assault on the European market in the spring of 2021. However, we cannot rule out that at first the hybrid models will arrive and that the electric variant will the same a few months later. In any case, to see the new KIA e-Niro in dealerships will have to wait until 2022.