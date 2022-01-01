A new year begins and the new Games With Gold from January 2022. This new year is undoubtedly the promise of new challenges and surprises for Microsoft and Xbox, with more games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and first party releases that will surprise critics. But if you don’t want to think about the future yet, you can start downloading the first batch of January titles for free with a Microsoft subscription.

The new Games With Gold for January 2022 include the game of Xbox One NeuroVoider and Xbox 360 Radiant Silvergun. Both titles are available right now in the Microsoft Store or by searching manually on your console.

NeuroVoider, one of the new Games With Gold from January 2022, is a role-playing game set in a futuristic cyber world About brains shooting evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Fight against the horde of vigilant robots, empower your character with the smoldering remains of your victims and defeat Master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play co-op with up to 4 friends or solo in a hack’n’slash adventure.

The other of the new new Games With Gold from January 2022, Radiant Silvergun, restored by Treasure, is a shoot ’em up featuring leaderboards, Xbox LIVE or local cooperative play, downloadable replays, and improved graphics, making this the must-have version.