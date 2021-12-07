Despite having very few games under his belt, Playdead games is one of the most loved and respected studios on the European independent video game scene. It is not for less, because the Danish company has given life to two highly recognized works such as Limbo and Inside. Years have passed without knowing anything about his new game, but now Playdead reappears with an image a year later having given signs of life on his official Twitter account, which had been inactive since November 2020 and which he simply did to notify that his games had reached more platforms.

15 years ago today, game designer Arnt Jensen founded Playdead! LIMBO and INSIDE each took six years. Our current project, GAME 3, is even more ambitious. If you’re a game maker, appreciate our work and want to live in wonderful Copenhagen, get in touch!

https://t.co/gKEtHzpdt0 pic.twitter.com/0ZP6LxOqPs – Playdead (@Playdead) December 7, 2021

“Fifteen years ago today, game designer Arnt Jensen founded Playdead. Limbo and Inside took six years each. Our current project, Game 3, is even more ambitious. If you are a creator of games, you appreciate our work and want to live in wonderful Copenhagen, give us a touch ”, Playdead pointed out on his Twitter account before giving way to a link with his list of available jobs and also to some images between which includes what appears to be a artwork, a concept art or an image in itself of the still known as Game 3, the third video game from the studio.

Playdead works on a sci-fi game

In it we can see a character with a helmet similar to that of an astronaut descending on a snowy area into a dark area with an abandoned vehicle. Although we do not have more details, the image agrees with other views months ago, in which the minimalist aesthetic and precious while gloomy reigns in the video game. At the moment we do not have any details about the expected third game from Playdead Games, so we have no choice but to keep waiting. Judging by the Danish company’s comeback message, the title seems to be still not close in time.