We already had a fairly clear idea of ​​what The Matrix Awakens was going to bring us, the technical demo that you can now download for free at PS5 Y Xbox Series to see with your own eyes what the Unreal Engine 5 has under its arm for the new generation.

After seeing Keanu’s face surpassing any haunting valley and inviting you to doubt whether what you have in front of you is real or virtual, you settle in thinking that it is hardly going to surprise you. And of course, then the slap is tremendous.

An amazing technical demo

Divided into three parts that go from less to more, the experience of The Matrix awakens It starts with the virtual versions of Neo and Trinity taking advantage of the idea of ​​the film to surprise us with how difficult it is to guess if what you have in front of you is a video with actors or the experience has already begun.

Something easier to distinguish from afar than in very close-ups that disrupt your brain, the trick is that there is simply no trick. Everything is exquisitely recreated with the Unreal Engine 5 And, although you know that it is a technical demo and that everything is in a very prepared environment to make it look that good -marketing, you know-, you can’t help but have the feeling that this is a hit.

As you listen to good old Keanu deliver his theoretical speech, you think about the possibilities of this the day the games look this good, when he goes to practice. And then, in case you wanted more, video jumps into action and becomes game.

With a chase sequence that is hopelessly reminiscent of Matrix Reloaded, the demo shows you what it is capable of beyond the cinematics and to the surprise of anyone at the controls, you understand to what extent the people of Epic weren’t wavering you with those faces. It can really come to look like this too when you’re gaming.





The new generation has much to prove

Be careful, this is a rail shooter with automatic aiming and scripted sequences that leave nothing out of control. In fact, you can’t even aim, just choose which wheels you want to shoot at. You think again about to what extent is there a trick And when the action ends, the demo paints your face again.

Now there is no script, no controlled sequences, but the total freedom of an avatar who can walk through the same city that you have just traveled by car without being restricted by anything or anyone. A huge open world to travel by foot, driving or flying while hallucinating with the fluidity of the experience and the magnificent work behind it when it comes to detailing everything.

A couple of Easter eggs later found thanks to a map, and after duly fondling the few options it offers to show you everything behind the curtain of the Unreal Engine 5, you close the experience by remembering those times when you saw a Final Fantasy cinematic and dreamed of the day when games would look this good.





Now that that goal is more than exceeded, The Matrix awakens He has just created another need for you, that of the day when the new generation will live up to what the technical possibilities offer. Seen what a Unreal Engine 5 still in its infancy, I have the feeling that it will not take long for us to surpass this milestone as well.

I leave you with a video with the full demo so that those who do not have access to a new generation console can enjoy it. Of course, the video does not hurry you, there is still time to make the leap, that the The Matrix awakens We won’t see him again for a few years.