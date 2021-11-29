The sportiest variant of the new Ford Fiesta already has prices in Spain. The new 2022 Ford Fiesta ST is ready to begin its assault on dealerships. A small sports car that boasts its powerful EcoBoost gasoline engine that reaches 200 hp. All this accompanied by extensive technological equipment.
The new Ford Fiesta ST 2022 you are ready to start your commercial journey in Spain. The sports variant that crowns the new Fiesta range already has a price. The configurator, as well as the order book, will be opened imminently. The sports utility of Ford it has undergone a major overhaul. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.
It has a new design, technological equipment and, above all, it boasts a set-up that allows it to continue to be a clear benchmark in its competitive segment. Especially in a context where the supply of traditional B-segment sports cars is shrinking at an accelerating rate.
The range and equipment of the new Ford Fiesta ST 2022
Such is Ford’s bet with the new Fiesta ST that it will continue to offer it in two body variants: 3 and 5 doors. As it is the most exclusive version and it holds the highest position in the new Fiesta range, it also boasts an extensive endowment. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch TFT display
- SYNC 3 system with 8-inch touchscreen
- Headlights with LED technology
- LED lights for daytime running
- Fog lights
- LED taillights
- Front center armrest
- Heated front seats with lumbar and height adjustment
- Leather upholstery
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Rear parking sensors
- Bluetooth
- Front USB connection
- Navigator and digital radio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Power windows
- Smart key
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors
- Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror
- Heated, height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Central locking with remote control
The engine of the new Ford Fiesta ST 2022
If we take a look under the hood of the new Fiesta ST we will find a 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol engine with 200 hp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. An engine that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 230 km / h.
Prices of the Ford Fiesta ST 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
Through a driving mode selector it is possible to choose between the Normal, Sport and Track profiles. In the specific case of the Track mode, exclusive to the Fiesta ST, it deactivates the traction control and puts the ESC in wide slip mode to enjoy driving on the track.