The sportiest variant of the new Ford Fiesta already has prices in Spain. The new 2022 Ford Fiesta ST is ready to begin its assault on dealerships. A small sports car that boasts its powerful EcoBoost gasoline engine that reaches 200 hp. All this accompanied by extensive technological equipment.

The new Ford Fiesta ST 2022 you are ready to start your commercial journey in Spain. The sports variant that crowns the new Fiesta range already has a price. The configurator, as well as the order book, will be opened imminently. The sports utility of Ford it has undergone a major overhaul. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.

It has a new design, technological equipment and, above all, it boasts a set-up that allows it to continue to be a clear benchmark in its competitive segment. Especially in a context where the supply of traditional B-segment sports cars is shrinking at an accelerating rate.

The range and equipment of the new Ford Fiesta ST 2022



Such is Ford’s bet with the new Fiesta ST that it will continue to offer it in two body variants: 3 and 5 doors. As it is the most exclusive version and it holds the highest position in the new Fiesta range, it also boasts an extensive endowment. We list below the featured standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels

Digital instrument cluster with 12.3-inch TFT display

SYNC 3 system with 8-inch touchscreen

Headlights with LED technology

LED lights for daytime running

Fog lights

LED taillights

Front center armrest

Heated front seats with lumbar and height adjustment

Leather upholstery

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front USB connection

Navigator and digital radio

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Automatic climate control

Cruise control and speed limiter

Power windows

Smart key

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors

Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

Heated, height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Central locking with remote control

The engine of the new Ford Fiesta ST 2022

If we take a look under the hood of the new Fiesta ST we will find a 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol engine with 200 hp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. An engine that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 230 km / h.

The interior of the new Ford Fiesta ST 2022 stands out for its finishes and technological equipment

Prices of the Ford Fiesta ST 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Fiesta ST 3p Fiesta ST 5p 1.5 EcoBoost 200 CV 6v € 28,887 € 29,137

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Through a driving mode selector it is possible to choose between the Normal, Sport and Track profiles. In the specific case of the Track mode, exclusive to the Fiesta ST, it deactivates the traction control and puts the ESC in wide slip mode to enjoy driving on the track.